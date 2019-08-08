Turkish Treasury sees $730M cash surplus in July

  • August 08 2019 09:39:35

Turkish Treasury sees $730M cash surplus in July

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Treasury sees $730M cash surplus in July

Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Aug. 7 that the Treasury's cash balance last month saw a surplus of 4.07 billion Turkish liras ($730 million).  

In July, the Treasury's cash revenues amounted to nearly 89.5 billion Turkish liras ($16.03 billion), showing a 51.5% jump on a yearly basis.  

Including interest payments of around 7 billion liras ($1.25 billion), expenditures surged 45.7% to some 85.8 billion liras ($15.37 billion).  

Official figures showed that non-interest expenditures totaled 78.8 billion liras ($14.12 billion), marking a surplus of nearly 10.7 billion liras ($1.91 billion) in the primary balance. 

The Treasury received 400 million liras ($72 million) from the privatization or fund income in July -- including transfers by the Turkish Privatization Administration, 4.5G license payments, and land sale revenues. 

Last month, the cash surplus of $730 million represents the Treasury's cash revenues plus privatization and fund income minus expenditures, including interest payments. 

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 5.58 at the end of July.

Treasury, Turkish Lira, surplus

MOST POPULAR

  1. Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

    Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish, US officials agree on Syria safe-zone

    Turkish, US officials agree on Syria safe-zone

  3. Defense firm unveils Turkey's 1st flying car prototype

    Defense firm unveils Turkey's 1st flying car prototype

  4. Visa-free travel starts between Turkey, Russia

    Visa-free travel starts between Turkey, Russia

  5. Jennifer Lopez enthralls Antalya audience in Turkey

    Jennifer Lopez enthralls Antalya audience in Turkey
Recommended
$346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers

$346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers
Machinery exports exceed $10B in past 7 months

Machinery exports exceed $10B in past 7 months
Turkey, Tajikistan agree to boost trade volume

Turkey, Tajikistan agree to boost trade volume
Turkish traders seek help of diplomats to surge exports

Turkish traders seek help of diplomats to surge exports
Total Oil Turkiye becomes sponsor of national basketball team

Total Oil Turkiye becomes sponsor of national basketball team
Turkish exporters break records albeit global threats: Trade minister

Turkish exporters break records albeit global threats: Trade minister
WORLD India arrests over 500 as Kashmir clampdown challenged

India arrests over 500 as Kashmir clampdown challenged

Indian security forces have arrested more 500 people since New Delhi imposed a communications blackout and security clampdown in divided Kashmir, where people remained holed up in their homes for a fourth day.
ECONOMY $346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers

$346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers

The state-owned Ziraat Bank has provided a total of 1.9 billion Turkish Liras (around $346n million) of financing to farmers under the “greenhouse farming loan package” that was launched in February by Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.
SPORTS Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Cup on Aug. 7 evening, beating Akhisarspor 1-0 at the Eryaman Stadium in capital Ankara. 