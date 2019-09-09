Turkish tenor performs in Verona Opera Festival

  September 09 2019

VENETO-Anadolu Agency
Murat Karahan, Turkish tenor and director of the State Opera and Ballet, performed in four different leading roles at the Verona Opera Festival this year.

"Being able to represent my country as a Turkish artist in such great platforms is a very special occasion for me," Karahan said in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

Karahan said he performed in four different productions in 14 different representations this year at the arena of Verona.

Stating that Tosca is one of his favorite operas, Karahan said that his favorite composer is Puccini.

Karahan noted that no one had performed in lead roles in four different productions, as he learned from the authorities of the arena.

"I always note that I accept the applauses not for myself but for my country," Karahan said.

Karahan said he pays the prize for his achievement by not having a social life.

The festival hosts the opera season each summer in the Arena Di Verona amphitheater -- the largest open-air opera house of the world with some 10,000 seats. It hosts nearly 500,000 spectators each season.

