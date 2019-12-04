Turkish students win 1st prize at global robot contest

  • December 04 2019 09:21:18

Turkish students win 1st prize at global robot contest

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish students win 1st prize at global robot contest

A group of Turkish students has scored first prize in an international robotics tournament in Estonia.

Six primary and middle school students from Istanbul’s Kadıköy Science and Art Center were world champions at the three-day Robotex International contest, which ended on Dec. 1 in Tallinn, Estonia’s capital.

The students fielded two different teams and captured first and second places in the category called Makeblock Line Following, said school officials.

In the Makeblock category, students must build and program a robot that can drive through a track as fast as possible while avoiding obstacles, and complete various challenges while following the track from start to finish.

In the Makeblock category, Turkish teams beat their rivals from Russia, China, South Korea, Italy, and Estonia, including members who were older than the Turkish teams.

The students also won the Innovation award in the Insplay Robo League category.

The Turkish team earned the right to represent Turkey abroad after winning the Turkish national tournament. Last year the team came in second in the competition in Denmark.

Robotex International is a festival that hosts robotics competitions with challenges available for people across all technical levels and ages.

Technology,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Map delineates Turkey's maritime frontiers in Med Sea

    Map delineates Turkey's maritime frontiers in Med Sea

  2. Turkish and Greek leaders to meet in London after Turkey’s deal with Libya

    Turkish and Greek leaders to meet in London after Turkey’s deal with Libya

  3. Istanbul gears up for snowy weather

    Istanbul gears up for snowy weather

  4. US, NATO praise Turkey's 'key' role in alliance

    US, NATO praise Turkey's 'key' role in alliance

  5. Turkey steals the show from Macron in NATO

    Turkey steals the show from Macron in NATO
Recommended
European, Turkish leaders agree on fighting terror in all its forms

European, Turkish leaders agree on fighting terror 'in all its forms'
Students improve scores in global academic test in Turkey

Students improve scores in global academic test in Turkey
Turkey repatriates 5 foreign terrorists to Germany

Turkey repatriates 5 foreign terrorists to Germany
Turkish parliament to kick off budget discussions

Turkish parliament to kick off budget discussions
Turkey captures 238 ISIL terrorists in November

Turkey captures 238 ISIL terrorists in November
Turkey offers condolences over death of Saudi royal

Turkey offers condolences over death of Saudi royal
WORLD NATO leaders meet amid rows

NATO leaders meet amid rows

The NATO summit on Dec. 3 started with clashes between U.S. President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
ECONOMY Turkish fund to build $10B petchem and refinery facility

Turkish fund to build $10B petchem and refinery facility

Turkish Wealth Fund Management Company will construct a $10 billion refinery and petrochemicals complex in Ceyhan, in Turkey's southeastern Adana province, the Wealth Fund's officials told Anadolu Agency on Dec. 3.
SPORTS James, Davis each score 25, Lakers beat Nuggets 105-96

James, Davis each score 25, Lakers beat Nuggets 105-96

LeBron James has been compared to Michael Jordan for his entire career, though on Dec. 2 night it was Anthony Davis who emulated the Hall of Famer.