Turkish students in Greece protest school shift system

  • September 24 2019 09:57:21

Turkish students in Greece protest school shift system

XANTHI- Anadolu Agency
Turkish students in Greece protest school shift system

Parents and students of a Turkish minority school in Greece on Sept. 23 protested a move splitting up the school day into two shifts due to inadequate classroom space.       

Some 2,000 protesters, according to local media, at the Xanthi (İskeçe) Muzaffer Salihoğlu Secondary-High School also included lawmakers, religious leaders, and mayors.       

Xanthi is in Western Thrace, a region of Greece home to a Turkish-Muslim minority numbering around 150,000. The minority also has Turkish-Greek bilingual minority schools.       

The protesters held posters in Turkish and Greek saying “We want a school not a prison," "Emergency solution for the building problem," and "740 lives are equal to how many square meters?"       

As part of the protest, the students boycotted classes and blocked teachers from entering the building, and then marched to the East Macedonia and Thrace State Governorship Xanthi Representation Office.       

There they met with Nicos Efremidis, the deputy state governor, and told him their demands.       

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Erhan Hüseyin, head of the local school board, said the morning/afternoon shift system was introduced due to a rising number of students, stressing that a better solution is needed.        

Hüseyin said both students and parents oppose the two-shift system.       

"We demand the installation of temporary prefabricated classrooms, until a new school is built, which is our real need," he stressed.       

Hüseyin said a school in Athens faced a similar problem but it was solved by installing prefab classrooms.       

Due to limited space and classrooms, Turkish minority secondary and high schools in the cities of Komotini (Gümülcine) and Xanthi (İskeçe) have trouble enrolling all the local students there, and the people have asked for new minority schools.       

But the Greek state has ignored the public demands and instead introduced the morning/afternoon shift system. 

protests,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish air forces fly over Syria in anti-ISIL campaign

    Turkish air forces fly over Syria in anti-ISIL campaign

  2. Istanbul home to richest households

    Istanbul home to richest households

  3. Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

    Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

  4. Turkey, Qatar discuss ways to enhance defense ties

    Turkey, Qatar discuss ways to enhance defense ties

  5. Anastasiades' speech is far from political equality: TRNC President

    Anastasiades' speech is far from political equality: TRNC President
Recommended
Burglaries in Turkey drop 26.6% this year

Burglaries in Turkey drop 26.6% this year 
Teknofest Istanbul draws more than 1.7 mln visitors

Teknofest Istanbul draws more than 1.7 mln visitors 
Turkey sets up childrens library in Karachi

Turkey sets up children's library in Karachi
Turkey, US hold second ground patrol in safe zone area

Turkey, US hold second ground patrol in safe zone area
British tourists leave Turkey as Thomas Cook collapses

British tourists leave Turkey as Thomas Cook collapses
Çavuşoğlu, Turkish Cypriot leader meet at UN

Çavuşoğlu, Turkish Cypriot leader meet at UN

WORLD Iran says seized British-flagged tanker free to leave

Iran says seized British-flagged tanker 'free' to leave

Iran said on Sept. 23 that a British-flagged oil tanker is "free" to leave more than two months after it was seized in the Gulf.
ECONOMY IMF expects positive growth in Turkish economy

IMF expects positive growth in Turkish economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced in a report on Sept. 23 that it did not expect Turkey to go into recession in 2019. 
SPORTS Turkish athletes bag medals in Paralympic sports

Turkish athletes bag medals in Paralympic sports

Turkish paralympic athletes claimed 21 medals -- including five gold -- last week during international tournaments.     