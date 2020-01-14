Turkish soldier, security guard killed in northern Iraq

  • January 14 2020 10:32:02

Turkish soldier, security guard killed in northern Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish soldier, security guard killed in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier and security guard were killed in counter-terror operations in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Jan. 13.

The two were martyred during operations in the Haftanin region, said a ministry statement, wishing Allah's mercy upon them and conveying condolences to their grieving families.

The terrorist group being targeted was not specified, but northern Iraq is a known base of the terrorist YPG/PKK, used by its members to plan cross-border terrorist attacks against Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey says ready to act against Haftar if Libya attacks continue

    Turkey says ready to act against Haftar if Libya attacks continue

  2. Iraqi Shia groups unite for expulsion of US forces

    Iraqi Shia groups unite for expulsion of US forces

  3. Canal Istanbul can generate $1 bln from passing ships annually: Minister

    Canal Istanbul can generate $1 bln from passing ships annually: Minister

  4. Hippies revisit iconic Istanbul pudding shop

    Hippies revisit iconic Istanbul pudding shop

  5. Dr Öz urges Americans to 'cancel' breakfast

    Dr Öz urges Americans to 'cancel' breakfast
Recommended
Ruling AKP rejects opposition motion for inquiry into FETÖ’s political establishment

Ruling AKP rejects opposition motion for inquiry into FETÖ’s political establishment
Turkey says ready to act against Haftar if Libya attacks continue

Turkey says ready to act against Haftar if Libya attacks continue
Police detains at least 151 FETÖ terror suspects

Police detains at least 151 FETÖ terror suspects
Gov’t submits law proposal on urbanization and zoning to parliament

Gov’t submits law proposal on urbanization and zoning to parliament
Over 100,000 liters of smuggled fuel seized in Turkey

Over 100,000 liters of smuggled fuel seized in Turkey

Turkey launches Operation Kapan-3 in country’s SE

Turkey launches Operation Kapan-3 in country’s SE
WORLD EU launches Iran nuclear deal dispute action

EU launches Iran nuclear deal dispute action

Britain, France and Germany have launched action under the Iran nuclear agreement paving the way for possible sanctions in response to Tehran's attempts to roll back parts of the deal, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Jan. 14.
ECONOMY Trade gap in machinery sector falls by half

Trade gap in machinery sector falls by half

With machinery exports hitting $17.9 billion in 2019, Turkey's foreign trade deficit in the sector was cut in half from $10 billion to $5 billion, the Machinery Exporters' Association (MAIB) said on Jan. 13.
SPORTS Lakers streak hits nine with Cavs win, Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder

Lakers streak hits nine with Cavs win, Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder

LeBron James scored 23 of his 31 points in the second half as the Los Angeles Lakers broke open a close game to register a ninth straight NBA victory, 128-99 over the Cleveland Cavaliers.