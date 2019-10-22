Turkish soldier killed in terrorist attack in Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish soldier, who was injured in a terrorist attack on Oct. 11 in northern Syria, succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 21.

The mortar attack had targeted a military base in Afrin region, which was liberated during Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch.

The Turkish Defense Ministry offered condolences in a statement.

“We wish God’s mercy to our beloved martyr who lost his life […], drowning us in deep pain and sorrow. Condolences to his grieving family, our Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation,” the ministry said.

Operation Euphrates Shield and its successors, Operation Olive Branch in 2018 and Operation Peace Spring have all aimed to eliminate terrorist elements from near Turkey’s borders, including the terrorist groups ISIL and the PYD/YPG.

On Oct. 9, Turkey had launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

On Oct. 17, Turkey agreed to pause its Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence also agreed on Turkey having 20 miles (32 kilometers) of safe zone south of the Turkish border in Syria.