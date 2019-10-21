Turkish soldier killed in southeastern Turkey

  October 21 2019

Turkish soldier killed in southeastern Turkey

MARDİN-Anadolu Agency
Turkish soldier killed in southeastern Turkey

A Turkish soldier was killed in an anti-terror operation in the country's southeast on Oct. 21, security sources has said.

The ongoing operation in the countryside of Derik district of Mardin province neutralized three YPG/PKK terrorists, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

 

