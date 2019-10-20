Turkish soldier killed by PKK fire in southeastern Turkey

  • October 20 2019 14:34:04

ANKARA
A Turkish soldier was killed by a terrorist attack in southeastern Turkey's Hakkari province, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Oct. 20.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the Turkish soldier was critically wounded during a clash with [PKK] terrorists.

Although the soldier was immediately taken to a hospital, he could not be rescued and lost his life.

"Due to this incident that drowns us in deep pain and sorrow, we wish mercy from Allah for our martyr who lost his life and we express our condolences to the martyr's family, the Turkish Armed Forces and our nation," the defense ministry added in the statement

