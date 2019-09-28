Turkish singer’s unique charity helps the needy

ANKARA

Known for his charity concerts, celebrated Turkish rock music singer Haluk Levent has devised a unique way to help people in need.

His Istanbul-based charity, Ahbap (Dude), has established a network of 200 philanthropists and 30,000 volunteers in 70 provinces of Turkey.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Levent said that he had been involved in organizations like Ahbap for 25 years, and three years ago, he started Ahbap as a small platform.

“It soon gained momentum and attracted people who turned it into an association,” he added.

Stating that the aid issue was abused from time to time, Levent said, “There have been some people who shared the photo of a crying woman and her baby on social media and asked for money. Many aids were abused. Ahbap wanted to prevent such things. It helped the aid to be searched and reach the right hand. Otherwise, the sense of help would diminish.”

He said that they received the support of everyone in Turkey in a short time with their work.

The singer said that his organization does not work like conventional charity groups but instead connects philanthropists with needy people.

“At the moment, we are working with some 200 philanthropists. I feel very happy when I help people. We do not give money to anyone. We encourage philanthropists to help by giving them some rewards. For instance, if a family needs money to pay its rent, I will offer to prepare dinner for the one who helps the family. Then, I go their home, make dinner and sing songs,” he said, explaining his unique way of helping the needy.

‘We are not an alternative organization’

Levent said that the charity is working with state institutions, and explained: “Our volunteers apply to local governorates, and the families who are in need of medical materials are probed. First, we refer them to state hospitals. If the treatment is not done in the state hospital, we get permission from the governorate. If we are given permission, we share it and asked for money in an account. We are not an alternative organization. The Ahbap works with the ministry, the governor and the headmen. We don’t isolate ourselves from the state. We are together with the people, the state, the government and the opposition.”

The association has so far provided scholarships to 245 students and delivered 136 medical devices, medicines and other aid materials to 4,216 families. It has also launched 331 blood and stem cell campaigns.



The famous singer also visits patients in hospitals.

“I see all patients as my relatives. I visit children admitted in hospitals. I sing for them. They hug me. I will continue sharing until I die,” he said.

Explaining the criteria for becoming a volunteer for the Ahbap Association, Levent said that interested people should sign an agreement available on the website. After being accepted by the association, they become an Ahbap volunteer.