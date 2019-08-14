Turkish security forces 'neutralize' 3 terrorists

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least three terrorists were “neutralized” during an operation in eastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Aug. 14.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the ministry said the provincial gendarmerie unit in the Kağızman district had launched an anti-terror operation and “neutralized” three terrorists on the outskirts of the Madur region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants.