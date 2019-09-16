Turkish, Russian leaders hold bilateral meeting

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's president on Sept. 16 met with his Russian counterpart in the capital Ankara ahead of a trilateral summit on Syria.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Vladimir Putin at the Çankaya Palace for a closed-door meeting that lasted around one-and-a-half hours.

Later in the day, the presidents -- to be joined by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani --will gather for the fifth summit on Syria in the Astana format where they will discuss the latest developments in the northwestern Idlib city, the voluntary return of refugees and political solution to the Syrian turmoil.

Erdoğan meets with Iran's Rouhani

Before the meeting with Putin, President Erdoğan met with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan received Rouhani at the presidential mansion and held a closed-door meeting that lasted almost two hours.

Turkish, Iranian defense chiefs meet in Ankara

Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met on Sept. 16 with his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatami in the capital Ankara.

Akar received Hatami with a military ceremony at the Turkish Defense Ministry, where national anthems of both countries were played.

Hatami greeted the escort of honor in Turkish language.

Following the ceremony, the ministers held a meeting in which regional security and defense issues were discussed.

