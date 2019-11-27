Turkish rescue teams start work in Albania after quake

DURRES-Anadolu Agency

Turkish search and rescue teams began combing through debris on Nov. 26 after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Albania's coastal city of Durres earlier in the day.

The teams are working in cooperation with local authorities.

They are being led by officials from Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and are using seismic and acoustic listening devices in a demolished building under the guidance of authorities.

The teams will work continuously to locate victims.

At least 20 people have died in the earthquake, according to authorities.

The Albanian Health Ministry said at least 600 people were injured.

The quake struck Durres at 3:54 a.m. (0254GMT), according to Albania’s Geosciences, Energy, Water and Environment Institute.

It was felt in other cities, particularly the capital Tirana, as well as in North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Hours later, at around 10:19 a.m. local time (0919GMT), a magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck the town of Nevesinje, located 71 kilometers (44 miles) south of the capital Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina.