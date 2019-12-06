Turkish reporter injured during protests in Paris

  • December 06 2019 13:57:00

Turkish reporter injured during protests in Paris

PARIS/ANKARA
Turkish reporter injured during protests in Paris

A correspondent for the state-run Anadolu Agency on Dec. 5 was wounded during clashes between French police and demonstrators, who are protesting President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension plans.

Mustafa Yalçın was injured in the eye when a gas canister used by the security forces hit him in the face breaking his mask. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Turkish foreign minister on Dec. 6 called Yalçın and offered his condolences.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wished Yalçın a speedy recovery over the phone, saying that he would meet the photojournalist when he returned to health.

Nearly 500,000 people, just 250,000 in Paris, took part in the protests where police used smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.

Protesters set fire to a cafe, traffic lights and electric motorcycles in Paris.

According to the workers' unions, the strike will continue until Dec. 9, with local media reporting that a total of 70 people have been arrested so far.

 

 

 

reporter,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan rejects reference to 'Islamic terror'

    Erdoğan rejects reference to 'Islamic terror'

  2. Goodwill to help ease relations with Turkey, says Greek PM

    Goodwill to help ease relations with Turkey, says Greek PM

  3. A four-way summit on Syria will be in Turkey

    A four-way summit on Syria will be in Turkey

  4. Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

    Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

  5. Ancient site older than Göbeklitepe unearthed

    Ancient site older than Göbeklitepe unearthed
Recommended
Iran accuses France, Germany and UK of false missile claims

Iran accuses France, Germany and UK of false missile claims
EU grants €297M to assist Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon

EU grants €297M to assist Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon
White House asks senator to block Armenia bill: report

White House asks senator to block Armenia bill: report
No plans to send 14,000 troops to Middle East: Pentagon

No plans to send 14,000 troops to Middle East: Pentagon
Canadas liberal government will present fiscal updates

Canada's liberal government will present fiscal updates
France hit by second day of massive strike over pension reform

France hit by second day of massive strike over pension reform
WORLD Turkish reporter injured during protests in Paris

Turkish reporter injured during protests in Paris

A correspondent for the state-run Anadolu Agency on Dec. 5 was wounded during clashes between French police and demonstrators, who are protesting President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension plans.
ECONOMY Turkish airports serve 196M air passengers in Jan-Nov

Turkish airports serve 196M air passengers in Jan-Nov

Nearly 196 million passengers traveled through airports in Turkey in the first 11 months of this year, the country's airport authority announced on Dec. 6.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Istanbul’s Anadolu Efes returns to Fernando Buesa Arena, where it achieved the club’s greatest Euroleague success by reaching the championship game last May to extend its winning streak to six games.