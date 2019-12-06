Turkish reporter injured during protests in Paris

PARIS/ANKARA

A correspondent for the state-run Anadolu Agency on Dec. 5 was wounded during clashes between French police and demonstrators, who are protesting President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension plans.

Mustafa Yalçın was injured in the eye when a gas canister used by the security forces hit him in the face breaking his mask. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Turkish foreign minister on Dec. 6 called Yalçın and offered his condolences.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wished Yalçın a speedy recovery over the phone, saying that he would meet the photojournalist when he returned to health.

Nearly 500,000 people, just 250,000 in Paris, took part in the protests where police used smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.

Protesters set fire to a cafe, traffic lights and electric motorcycles in Paris.

According to the workers' unions, the strike will continue until Dec. 9, with local media reporting that a total of 70 people have been arrested so far.