Turkish Red Crescent distributes Eid meat in Indonesia

  • August 13 2019 14:34:00

JAKARTA – Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Red Crescent has distributed meat to people in Banda Aceh and Aceh Besar, Indonesia.
Murat Ellialtı, the Deputy Secretary General of the Turkish Red Crescent Society, said as many as 100 cows have been slaughtered and distributed to 3,000 heads of families.

Besides Aceh, the agency also slaughtered 50 livestock and distributed them to 1,500 families in Palu.
The slaughtering process in Palu and Aceh were done after Eid al-Adha 1440 Hijri prayers on Aug. 11.

“Both Palu and Aceh have experienced disasters. Besides that, there is a historical connection between Aceh and the Ottoman Empire, so Turkey and Aceh have a quiet close relationship,” said Murat to Anadolu Agency during a phone call on Aug. 12.

The distribution of meat was carried out in collaboration with the Red Cross in Aceh.

Red Crescent provided aid to people in need, including detention facilities and orphanages, in 18 areas of Banda Aceh and Aceh Besar.

“This is a mandate from Turkish people and we execute it in Aceh and Palu,” he added.

This is the first time that the Turkish Red Crescent has slaughtered sacrificial animals in Indonesia.

The agency has also distributed meat to 51 countries across the world as part of festivities of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organization in Turkey, with an international network through which it provides relief to other nations in need, including the Indonesian Red Cross.

