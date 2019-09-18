Turkish private sector's external debt down in July

  • September 18 2019 11:20:05

Turkish private sector's external debt down in July

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish private sectors external debt down in July

The value of the Turkish private sector's outstanding loans received from foreign countries fell in July, the country's Central Bank announced on Sept. 18.

The private sector's short-term external loans -- excluding trade credits -- amounted to $12.9 billion in July, down $2.5 billion versus the end of last year, according to the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT).

The bank said that 75.3% of all short-term loans consisted of liabilities of financial institutions.

On the long-term side, the private sector's loans from abroad totaled $198.5 billion as of July, down $11.2 billion from the end of 2018.

Financial institution liabilities constituted 47% of long-term external loans, the CBRT noted.

Regarding the currency composition, of the total long-term loans in the amount of $198.5 billion, 60.6% consists of the U.S. dollar, 33.8% consists of euro, 4.1% consists of Turkish lira and 1.5% consists of other currencies.

"And of the total short-term loans in the amount of $12.9 billion, 53.9% consists of the U.S. dollar, 27% consists of euro, 18.9% consists of Turkish lira and 0.2% consist of other currencies," the CBRT said.

The bank added that principal repayments of the private sector’s total outstanding external loans were $57.1 billion for the next 12 months by the end of July.

economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey condemns mistreatment in Greece sports event

    Turkey condemns mistreatment in Greece sports event

  2. UK court allows appeal on Ankara deal

    UK court allows appeal on Ankara deal

  3. Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

    Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

  4. Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

    Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

  5. Main opposition CHP leader slams gov't over Syria policy

    Main opposition CHP leader slams gov't over Syria policy
Recommended
Turkey looks to raise manufacturings share of GDP

Turkey looks to raise manufacturing's share of GDP
Property sales in Turkey up 5% in August

Property sales in Turkey up 5% in August
Swiss days to represent Turkish, Swiss industrial heritages

Swiss days to represent Turkish, Swiss industrial heritages
Good days of energy security have gone: Op-ed

Good days of energy security have gone: Op-ed
Steelmaker Kardemir plans new blast furnace investment

Steelmaker Kardemir plans new blast furnace investment
European development bank backs organic farming

European development bank backs organic farming

WORLD France sending experts to investigate Saudi oil attack: Elysee

France sending experts to investigate Saudi oil attack: Elysee

France will send experts to Saudi Arabia to help with investigations into an attack on Saudi oil installations, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Sept. 18.
ECONOMY Turkey looks to raise manufacturings share of GDP

Turkey looks to raise manufacturing's share of GDP

Turkey is looking to significantly boost manufacturing's share of the nation’s GDP by 2023, the country's industry and technology minister said on Sept. 18. 
SPORTS Turkeys Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

Turkey's Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

Turkish athlete Rıza Kayaalp on Sept. 17 claimed gold medal in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.   