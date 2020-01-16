Turkish private sector foreign debt falls in November

  • January 16 2020 11:12:40

Turkish private sector foreign debt falls in November

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish private sector foreign debt falls in November

Turkey's outstanding short-term foreign private-sector debt narrowed in November 2019, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said on Jan. 16.

The private sector's short-term external loans, excluding trade credits, totaled $10.2 billion, down $5.2 billion in November 2019, compared to the end of the previous year.

The bank's data showed that some 71.5 percent of all short-term loans consisted of liabilities of financial institutions.

Some 49.6 percent of short-term credits were in U.S. dollars, while the rest were in euros (29.6 percent), Turkish liras (20.3 percent) and other currencies (0.5 percent).

On the long-term side, the private sector's overseas loans amounted to $193.5 billion as of the last November, down $15.9 billion versus to the end-2018.

Non-financial institution liabilities constituted 54.5 percent of long-term external loans, the bank noted.

The U.S. dollar dominated long-term loans with 60.9 percent, while the euro and Turkish lira followed it with 33.7 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

On a basis of remaining maturity at November-end, the private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad amounted to $51.8 billion in principal repayments over the next 12 months, the bank added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

    Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

  2. Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP

    Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP

  3. Egyptian police raid Turkish state-run news agency in Cairo

    Egyptian police raid Turkish state-run news agency in Cairo

  4. Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

    Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

  5. Wikipedia ban lifted after top court ruling issued

    Wikipedia ban lifted after top court ruling issued
Recommended
Budget posts $21.8 bln deficit in 2019

Budget posts $21.8 bln deficit in 2019
US, China sign initial phase one trade deal

US, China sign initial 'phase one' trade deal

AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights
Turkey housing market sees 1.35 mln in sales in 2019

Turkey housing market sees 1.35 mln in sales in 2019
Turkish industry seeks to shrink power bills

Turkish industry seeks to shrink power bills
Treasury borrows $1.58 bln from domestic markets

Treasury borrows $1.58 bln from domestic markets
WORLD German FM flies to Libya to push peace effort

German FM flies to Libya to push peace effort

Germany's foreign minister was flying to Libya on Jan. 16 to meet one of the country's rival leaders, Gen. Khalifa Haftar, in a bid to push forward troubled efforts to secure a cease-fire.
ECONOMY Budget posts $21.8 bln deficit in 2019

Budget posts $21.8 bln deficit in 2019

Turkey's central government budget balance posted a deficit of 123.7 billion Turkish liras ($21.77 billion) in 2019, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Jan. 15.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Catalan giant Barcelona

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Catalan giant Barcelona

Turkey’s Fenerbahçe Beko will host Catalan basketball powerhouse Barcelona Lassa in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.