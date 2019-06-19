Turkish private sector external debt falls

  • June 19 2019 12:22:00

Turkish private sector external debt falls

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish private sector external debt falls

The Turkish private sector’s outstanding loans received from abroad decreased this April from the end of December 2018, the country's central bank announced on June 19.  

Long-term debts of the sector reached $206.9 billion as of April, down $3.3 billion from the end of last year, the Central Bank of Turkey said in a statement.

"As for the sectoral breakdown by the end of April, of the total long-term loans, 48.4% consist of liabilities of the financial institutions; whereas 51.6% consists of the liabilities of the non-financial institutions," the statement said.

Nearly 61% of Turkey's private sector long-term debt was in U.S. dollars, with 33.9% in euros, 3.9% in Turkish liras, and 1.4% in other currencies.

The sector's short-term loans- debt that must be paid in the next 12 months- decreased by $3.6 billion to $11.8 billion during the same period.

Financial institutions constituted 70.3% of the short-term loans, while 29.7% consists of liabilities of the non-financial institutions.

"Of the total short-term loans in the amount of $11.8 billion, 46.1% consists of USD, 34.5% consists of Euro, 19.1% consists of Turkish lira and 0.3% consist of other currencies," it said.

private sector loans, Turkish economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  2. Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

    Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

  3. Turkey to initially resettle one million refugees to Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkey to initially resettle one million refugees to Syria: Erdoğan

  4. US imposes sanctions on Turkey over Syria operation

    US imposes sanctions on Turkey over Syria operation

  5. Operation to continue until terrorists are removed: Presidential communications director

    Operation to continue until terrorists are removed: Presidential communications director
Recommended
Private sector external debt down in August

Private sector external debt down in August
Turkish GSM operators post $4.2B net sales in first half

Turkish GSM operators post $4.2B net sales in first half
Turkey’s budget sees $15.3B deficit in 9 months

Turkey’s budget sees $15.3B deficit in 9 months
Turkish retail sales down in August

Turkish retail sales down in August
Libra announces board despite setbacks

Libra announces board despite setbacks
No choice but to invest in oil: Shell CEO

No choice but to invest in oil: Shell CEO
China inflation surges as pork prices soar

China inflation surges as pork prices soar
WORLD Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

British and European Union officials resumed talks to clinch a Brexit deal on Oct. 15 just a few hours after late-night negotiations wound up, but it was far from clear they would reach an agreement before a leaders’ summit on Oct. 16.

ECONOMY Private sector external debt down in August

Private sector external debt down in August

Turkey's outstanding short-term foreign private sector debts fell in August, the country's Central Bank (CBRT) said on Oct. 16.
SPORTS England stars slam Bulgarian fans over racist acts

England stars slam Bulgarian fans over racist acts 

English national football team players slammed Bulgarian fans over their racist behavior during UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers game