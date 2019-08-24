Turkish president to visit Russia next week

  • August 24 2019 09:44:00

Turkish president to visit Russia next week

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish president to visit Russia next week

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a one-day-visit to Russia on Aug. 27, his office said on Aug. 23.

Earlier on Aug. 23, Erdoğan discussed the latest developments in war-weary Syria and Libya over the phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In a phone call, Erdoğan stressed that Assad regime's violations and attacks in Idlib, northwestern Syria, is causing a "major humanitarian crisis."

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to some 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces from throughout the war-weary country.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to U.N. officials.

Erdoğan, Putin, Russia, Syria

MOST POPULAR

  1. Time for a reality check in Syria

    Time for a reality check in Syria

  2. Turkish official inspects abandoned Varosha in Cyprus

    Turkish official inspects abandoned Varosha in Cyprus

  3. YPG has begun withdrawing in N Syria, according to CENTCOM

    YPG has begun withdrawing in N Syria, according to CENTCOM

  4. Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

    Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

  5. Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

    Turkey remains world second biggest contractor
Recommended
Turkey, Lebanon eye enhanced economic, trade ties

Turkey, Lebanon eye enhanced economic, trade ties
YPG has begun withdrawing in N Syria, according to CENTCOM

YPG has begun withdrawing in N Syria, according to CENTCOM
Turkey-EU should overcome difficulties together: Turkish FM

Turkey-EU should overcome difficulties together: Turkish FM

Turkish president, German chancellor speak on phone

Turkish president, German chancellor speak on phone

Syrian regime shouldnt play with fire: FM Çavuşoğlu

Syrian regime shouldn't play with fire: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkey against foreign intervention in Venezuela

Turkey against foreign intervention in Venezuela

WORLD Trump raises China tariffs as trade war escalates

Trump raises China tariffs as trade war escalates

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 23 that he will boost tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese imports in the latest escalation of the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

ECONOMY Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey, which holds 4.6% of the global contractor market, continues to be the world's second-biggest contractor, according to a report by a U.S.-based magazine. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe eyes victory at Başakşehir

Fenerbahçe eyes victory at Başakşehir

Fenerbahçe wants to maintain its good start to the Spor Toto Super League season when it visits city rival Başakşehir on Aug. 24.