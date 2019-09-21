Turkish president to attend UN General Assembly

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's president will visit the U.S. on Sept. 21-25 to attend the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly, the Turkish Presidency announced on Sept. 20.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the U.N. Climate Action Summit to be hosted by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sept. 23, ahead of the high-level General Debate.

Erdoğan will address the assembly and meet with Guterres on Sept. 24, the debate's first day.

He will also deliver a speech at the first Leaders Dialogue meeting titled "Mega trends Impacting the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals."

Along with Pakistani premier Imran Khan, Erdoğan is also expected to host a high-level event on "Fighting Hate Speech."

A trilateral meeting with Malaysia and Pakistan will additionally be held as part of the General Assembly meetings.

During his stay in New York, Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral talks with leaders from different countries.

Erdoğan will attend the 10th Turkey Investment Conference Gala Dinner which will be organized by the Turkish-American Business Council.

He is also expected to meet representatives of Turkish, Muslim and Jewish communities during his visit and attend the opening of a photo exhibition featuring the works of renowned Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler.

Turkish FM meets UN chief

Meanwhile Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met on Sept. 20 with the U.N. chief.

Çavuşoğlu told reporters he had a "useful" meeting with Antonio Guterres and discussed a range of issues, including Syria and the constitutional committee for the war-torn country.

The meeting was closed to the media.

He said U.N. Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen will go to Damascus, Syria to meet with the regime Monday.

"After this meeting, we can say when we will announce the constitutional committee," Çavuşoğlu said.