Turkish president speaks with Iranian, Iraqi counterparts over phone

  • January 04 2020 17:33:00

ANKARA - Demirören News Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 4 discussed the latest regional developments and bilateral relations with his Iranian and Iraqi counterparts over the phone.

Erdoğan held phone conversations with Iran's Hassan Rouhani and Iraq's Barham Salih after a U.S. airstrike on Jan. 3 killed Iran's military chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The leaders discussed regional developments, as well as bilateral relations.

 

