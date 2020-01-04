Turkish president speaks with Iranian, Iraqi counterparts over phone

ANKARA - Demirören News Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 4 discussed the latest regional developments and bilateral relations with his Iranian and Iraqi counterparts over the phone.

Erdoğan held phone conversations with Iran's Hassan Rouhani and Iraq's Barham Salih after a U.S. airstrike on Jan. 3 killed Iran's military chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The leaders discussed regional developments, as well as bilateral relations.