Turkish presidency announces culture, art award winners

  • November 26 2019 16:11:52

Turkish presidency announces culture, art award winners

ANKARA
Turkish presidency announces culture, art award winners

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry announced Nov. 26 this year’s Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards, which are distributed every year by the state to Turkish and foreign artists and institutions that contribute and honor Turkish culture and art. 

The literature prize was awarded to Nuri Pakdil who died earlier this year, according to a statement by the Directorate of Communications.

Well-known Turkish pop-rock band MFÖ’s members Mazhar Alanson, Fuat Güner and Özkan Uğur won the award for music for their representation of cultural identity.

Mesut Uçakan was awarded the cinema award for lifetime contributions in the field.

The painting award was given to Devrim Erbil for his works related to cultural traditions
Fuat Başar was given the traditional art award for his work in calligraphy and marbling art.
The architecture award went to Doğan Kuban for his theoretical and conceptual studies on the history of Turkish architecture, restoration activities and his views emphasizing the identity of Turkish works in Islamic architecture.

The award in the field of social sciences was given to Ahmet Yaşar Ocak for his academic contributions to Islamic history and cultural historiography.

The loyalty award was given to former Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Ahmet Haluk Dursun who died in a traffic accident in August in eastern Turkey.


A ceremony will be held at the Presidential Complex on Dec. 19 to present the awards.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Cyprus talks: ‘There will no longer be a prolonged process’

    Cyprus talks: ‘There will no longer be a prolonged process’

  2. Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet

    Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet

  3. Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

    Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

  4. The latest AKP-CHP row

    The latest AKP-CHP row

  5. Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

    Turkey to become new hub for elderly care
Recommended
Turkey returns two heritage assets to China

Turkey returns two heritage assets to China
Turkish TV series set rating records on Afghan channels

Turkish TV series set rating records on Afghan channels
Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy
Posthumous Leonard Cohen album offers apt final waltz

Posthumous Leonard Cohen album offers apt final waltz
Borusan Music to host Andrra

Borusan Music to host Andrra
Egypt unveils animal mummies of lion cubs, crocodiles, birds

Egypt unveils animal mummies of lion cubs, crocodiles, birds
WORLD White House lockdown lifted after airspace violation

White House lockdown lifted after airspace violation

The White House and the Capitol were briefly placed on lockdown on Nov. 26 following an airspace violation that prompted the military to scramble fighter jets to intercept the aircraft.
ECONOMY Turkey gets $350M in funding for efficiency investments

Turkey gets $350M in funding for efficiency investments

Over 50,000 Turkish households availed of $350 million in funding energy efficiency in buildings and equipment through a lending program jointly developed by several clean finance institutions, the European Bank for Reconstruction (EBRD) announced on Nov. 26 during a meeting.
SPORTS Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

The Greek Cypriot football club APOEL appealed to UEFA for a replacement of the Turkish referee trio assigned to the Dundelange match which will be held on Nov. 28.