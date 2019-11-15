Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes secure slim win over Zenit

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish basketball heavyweights Anadolu Efes earned a narrow win late on Nov. 14 against Russian club Zenit in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

The title contenders beat Zenit 90-88 and have a 6-2 win/loss record this season.

Anadolu Efes risked Thursday's win as they led the game 69-50 by the end of the third quarter, but Zenit scored 38 points to come back in the last quarter.

But the home team tallied 21 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Anadolu Efes' Serbian guard Vasilije Micic scored 24 points and produced six assists and was one of the key players for the win in Istanbul.

The Turkish team's American star Shane Larkin posted 22 points and five assists.

Zenit's American guard Austin Hollins was the game's top scorer with 26 points.

The visitors' Mexican center, Gustavo Ayon, produced 21 points against Anadolu Efes.

Anadolu Efes will next face LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne from Lyon, France on Nov. 19.