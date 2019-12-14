Turkish police seize nearly 36 kg of heroin

  • December 14 2019 15:00:00

KOCAELİ-Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces on Dec. 14 seized nearly 36 kilograms (78 pounds) of heroin in the country's Kocaeli province.

Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle carrying heroin was stopped by Turkish police on the city's highway.

The anti-drug team of police confiscated 35.785 kilograms of heroin and the car's driver was arrested.

According to police data, Turkish security forces seized a total of 18.5 tons of heroin in 2018. This number was the record of all times in Turkey.

