Turkish police detains eight ISIL terror suspects

  • January 02 2020 14:36:00

SİİRT-Anadolu Agency
Turkish police detained eight suspects linked to the ISIL terror group, security sources said on Jan. 2.

The detentions in the southeastern Siirt province came after warrants were issued for 10 suspects.

Police is on the lookout for two suspects who remain at large.

Turkey recognized ISIL as a terrorist group in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad to prevent terrorist attacks.

