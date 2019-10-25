Turkish parties slam EP lawmakers' decision on Syria op

  • October 25 2019 10:36:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
In a joint statement, the Turkish parliament on Oct. 24 condemned the European Parliament's (EP) decision over the country's anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

"We, as the political parties appear in the general assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, on behalf of our grand Turkish Nation, completely revoke the EP's decision today on our country's ongoing operation against terror groups in northern Syria," said the joint statement.

The statement was penned by deputy chairs of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the opposition Good (IYI) Party.

The statement noted that Turkey "has displayed the maximum sensitivity not to harm civilians and civil infrastructure" during the operation.

"Turkey has taken all necessary steps [not to harm civilians]," the statement said.

"We want to once again remind the European Parliament, which backed a terror group and stood aligned with it instead of backing Turkey in its fight against terror groups, that the PKK is listed as a terror organization by NATO and the EU," it added.

The European Parliament claimed on Oct. 24 that Turkey's Operation Peace Spring was "a violation of international law, undermining the stability and security of the region as a whole."

Turkey rejects EP decision over Turkish operation into Syria

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate PKK terrorists and its Syrian offshoot YPG from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Turkish authorities reiterated that the anti-terror operation is in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter on the right to self-defense and UN Security Council resolutions on the fight against terrorism.

