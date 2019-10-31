Turkish parliament condemns US vote on Armenian claims

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish parliament on Oct. 31 condemned the U.S. House of Representatives' passing a resolution recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide" as well as a bill backing sanctions on Turkey.

"The Turkish Grand National Assembly regretfully condemns and rejects the U.S. House of Representative's adoption of some thesis on so-called Armenian genocide and turning it to a decision despite the objection of some members who have wisdom and conscience," said a resolution of the Turkish parliament approved on Wednesday.

The resolution was penned by deputy chairs of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the opposition IYI (Good) Party.

It said the U.S. House’s decision was an initiative to darken the historical realities.

Also rejecting the U.S. House's bill seeking sanctions on Turkey, the resolution said: "In the eye of us, the meaning of the U.S. House of Representatives' threat of sanctions is just an attempt to blackmail," the statement said.

"Turkey has never submitted to any blackmail and […] we sharply refuse this decision," it added.

The U.S. House voted on the bill in reaction to Turkey's anti-terror operation in the northern Syria.

Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to examine the issue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also condemned the U.S. vote.

In a statement, the ministry said the the so-called genocide claims "have no base in terms of history and international law."

It described the U.S. resolution as "biased and political" and said it was not in line with the spirit of alliance.