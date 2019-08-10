Turkish, Pakistan parliament speakers discuss Kashmir

  • August 10 2019 11:22:00

Turkish, Pakistan parliament speakers discuss Kashmir

KARACHI- Anadolu Agency
Turkish, Pakistan parliament speakers discuss Kashmir

Turkey’s National Assembly speaker on Aug. 9 spoke over the phone with the head of the Pakistan parliament and discussed the situation arising out of India’s move to ditch the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir region.

During their conversation, Pakistan’s Asad Qaiser told Mustafa Şentop that India’s move has resulted “in a historic fraud, committed against the beleaguered people of the Indian Occupied State of Jammu and Kashmir (IOK)”, said a statement by Pakistan’s National Assembly.

This came as tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi further escalated following India's recent move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir- which had allowed Kashmiri citizens to enact their own laws and prevented outsiders to settle and own land in the territory.

Kashmiri leaders and citizens fear this step is an attempt by the Indian government to change demography of the Muslim-majority state, where some groups have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.

“The entire Occupied Kashmir valley has virtually been put under siege with a dawn-to-dusk curfew, suspension of internet services and a complete blockade of any other means of communication”, the statement quoted the Pakistani speaker as saying.

Qaiser also thanked the President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his firm stance on Kashmir.

According to Pakistan’s National Assembly statement, the Turkish parliament speaker assured Qaiser “of his all out support for the right of self-determination” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“He [Şentop] also pledged to raise the situation of held Kashmir in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to pass a joint resolution in this regard,” the statement claimed.

In related developments, Pakistan has also downgraded diplomatic relations with India, suspended trade and expelled the Indian high commissioners.

The Himalayan region is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars- in 1948, 1965 and 1971- two of them over Kashmir.

According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.

Turkey, Pakistan, Mustafa Şentop, Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

  1. Aizanoi, the second Ephesus of Turkey

    Aizanoi, the second Ephesus of Turkey

  2. Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister

    Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister

  3. Top Turkish, US officials discuss safe zone in Syria

    Top Turkish, US officials discuss safe zone in Syria

  4. Erdoğan iterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey

    Erdoğan iterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey

  5. Syriac Christians hail Turkey's initiatives

    Syriac Christians hail Turkey's initiatives
Recommended
10 Turkish sailors abducted off Nigeria released

10 Turkish sailors abducted off Nigeria released

Turkish company constructs Rwanda’s indoor stadium

Turkish company constructs Rwanda’s indoor stadium
Top Turkish, US officials discuss safe zone in Syria

Top Turkish, US officials discuss safe zone in Syria
Turkey slams US sanctions against Venezuela

Turkey slams US sanctions against Venezuela

Top US diplomat hails safe zone agreement with Turkey

Top US diplomat hails safe zone agreement with Turkey
Turkey strongly supports ASEANs vision: Brunei

Turkey strongly supports ASEAN's vision: Brunei
WORLD North Korea fires 2 missiles into sea

North Korea fires 2 missiles into sea

North Korea on Aug. 10 extended a recent streak of weapons displays by firing what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, according to South Korea’s military.
ECONOMY Turkeys chicken meat production down in June

Turkey's chicken meat production down in June

Chicken meat production in Turkey fell by 1.3% year-on-year in June, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 8.
SPORTS Bayern launches cup defense amid scandals in German football

Bayern launches cup defense amid scandals in German football

Niko Kovac’s Bayern Munich launches its 2019-2020 season as German Cup title holder in the first round this weekend, but the traditional season curtain-raiser will be overshadowed this year by a string of scandals rocking football in Germany.