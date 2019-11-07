Turkish lawmaker: Anti-terror operation achieved goal

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria has achieved its objective, the deputy speaker of the Turkish parliament said on Nov. 7.

"Operation Peace Spring achieved its objective, the terror groups have been cleared, and the Syrian people have been saved from persecution of the terrorists," said Süreyya Sadi Bilgiç, a lawmaker of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Bilgiç noted that Turkey carried out the operation in accordance with its rights based on international law, and that Turkish lawmakers "were never separate from each other on national issues."

Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9, aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.