Turkish lawmaker: Anti-terror operation achieved goal

  • November 07 2019 15:25:23

Turkish lawmaker: Anti-terror operation achieved goal

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish lawmaker: Anti-terror operation achieved goal

Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria has achieved its objective, the deputy speaker of the Turkish parliament said on Nov. 7.

"Operation Peace Spring achieved its objective, the terror groups have been cleared, and the Syrian people have been saved from persecution of the terrorists," said Süreyya Sadi Bilgiç, a lawmaker of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Bilgiç noted that Turkey carried out the operation in accordance with its rights based on international law, and that Turkish lawmakers "were never separate from each other on national issues."

Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9, aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

MOST POPULAR

  1. China Railway Express crosses Europe via Marmaray

    China Railway Express crosses Europe via Marmaray

  2. Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

    Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

  3. Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

    Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

  4. Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

    Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

  5. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday
Recommended
Archaeologist buried near excavation site

Archaeologist buried near excavation site
Al-Baghdadi’s wife reveals “inner workings” of terror group: Official

Al-Baghdadi’s wife reveals “inner workings” of terror group: Official

Turkey detains 17 foreign nationals over ISIL ties

Turkey detains 17 foreign nationals over ISIL ties
Atatürks portrait painted under the sea

Atatürk's portrait painted under the sea
UNDP, Hatay Municipality tackle climate change, environmental impacts of migration

UNDP, Hatay Municipality tackle climate change, environmental impacts of migration
Changes in Turkish law to push eco-friendly, sustainable fishing

Changes in Turkish law to push eco-friendly, sustainable fishing
WORLD China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs

China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs

In a step towards a trade deal, Beijing announced that China and the U.S. agreed to remove additional tariffs on their goods, local media reports

ECONOMY Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans

Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans

Turkey has completed the infrastructure of financing model that will help low-income groups to buy homes at favorable terms, minister said.
SPORTS Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

Galatasaray eliminated from Champions League after being hammered at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.