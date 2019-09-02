Turkish jets neutralize 5 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

  • September 02 2019 10:06:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish fighter jets neutralized five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in an air operation, according to the country's National Defense Ministry on Sept. 1.           

In a statement, the ministry said the airstrike was carried out in coordination with Turkey's National Intelligence Organization in the Hakurk region.         

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.         

On May 27, Turkey launched the Operation Claw against the PKK in Hakurk. To date, the ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists.         

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terror attacks in Turkey.         

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.     

