Turkish, Italian foreign ministers meet in Rome

ROME-Anadolu Agency

Turkish and Italian foreign ministers met in Rome on Dec. 5 to discuss a number of issues, including bilateral ties, Libya, Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey-EU relations.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Luigi Di Maio met on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED) conference.

In a tweet, the Italian Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of a frank and constructive dialogue between Rome and Ankara to face strategic challenges.

Di Maio exchanged views on the main regional crises, in particular in Syria and Libya, it said.

Çavuşoğlu will deliver a speech on Dec. 5 about Turkey's vision and strategy on issues regarding the Eastern Mediterranean on the sidelines of the conference.