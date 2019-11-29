Turkish imports hit $17.4 billion in September

  • November 29 2019 11:28:45

Turkish imports hit $17.4 billion in September

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish imports hit $17.4 billion in September

Turkey's imports totaled $17.4 billion in October, an 8 percent rise compared to the same month last year, said the country's statistical authority on Friday.

The data showed exports were $15.6 billion with annual decrease of 0.1 percent.

"In October 2019 foreign trade deficit was 1.8 billion dollars with a 263.6 percent increase compared with October 2018," it said.

It added in October 2019, exports coverage imports was 89.6 percent while it was 96.9 percent in the same month last year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan slams marking of Alevi family’s house, says those responsible will be held to account

    Erdoğan slams marking of Alevi family’s house, says those responsible will be held to account

  2. Turkey dismisses Macron's Syria criticism

    Turkey dismisses Macron's Syria criticism

  3. Istanbul’s landmark club reopens as a hotel

    Istanbul’s landmark club reopens as a hotel

  4. Snowfall disrupts life in Turkey's east

    Snowfall disrupts life in Turkey's east

  5. Turkey blocks NATO military plans to retaliate against YPG row

    Turkey blocks NATO military plans to retaliate against YPG row
Recommended
Turkish financial sector buys 85.05 percent of JCR Eurasia

Turkish financial sector buys 85.05 percent of JCR Eurasia
Confidence in economy improves again in November

Confidence in economy improves again in November
Turkish Central Bank reserves exceed $104B in October

Turkish Central Bank reserves exceed $104B in October

Islamic Development Bank deals to aid exporters in Turkey

Islamic Development Bank deals to aid exporters in Turkey
Turkish manufacturers focus on wooden toys

Turkish manufacturers focus on wooden toys
Turkey has to achieve digital transformation: Chamber head

Turkey has to achieve digital transformation: Chamber head
WORLD Iraqi prime minister says he will resign: statement

Iraqi prime minister says he will resign: statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Nov. 29 he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office.
ECONOMY Turkish financial sector buys 85.05 percent of JCR Eurasia

Turkish financial sector buys 85.05 percent of JCR Eurasia

Turkey’s leading banking and financial institutions inked a deal to buy 85.05 percent of credit rating agency JCR Eurasia, Turkey’s banking association said on Nov. 29.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe minus stars topple Russias Khimki

Fenerbahçe minus stars topple Russia's Khimki

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko beat Russia's Khimki Moscow Region 89-76 on Nov. 28 to score two consecutive wins in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.