Turkish imports hit $17.4 billion in September

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's imports totaled $17.4 billion in October, an 8 percent rise compared to the same month last year, said the country's statistical authority on Friday.

The data showed exports were $15.6 billion with annual decrease of 0.1 percent.

"In October 2019 foreign trade deficit was 1.8 billion dollars with a 263.6 percent increase compared with October 2018," it said.

It added in October 2019, exports coverage imports was 89.6 percent while it was 96.9 percent in the same month last year.