'Turkish House' in Davos aims to increase investment opportunities

DAVOS-Anadolu Agency

A “Turkish House” has been set up at the venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland in a bid to promote investment opportunities in Turkey.

It was launched under the guidance of the Treasury and Finance Ministry in coordination with the Banks Association of Turkey.

Showcasing a mockup of the Istanbul International Finance Center (IIFC), the Turkish House will display local products.

Representatives from the Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF), the Turkish Investment Office and the Turkish Finance Office are scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with executives from investment companies, wealth fund managers from other countries and portfolio managers.

The Turkish House will be open throughout the Davos summit, which is hosting more than 3,000 high-level participants from politics, the business world, wealth funds, leading financial institutions and media representatives.

After implementing several projects in the last year, TWF managers are aiming to effectively utilize the Turkish House, sharing the road map of the fund with other institutions and putting out short and medium-term targets.

Turkey is expecting to see economic growth of 5% in 2020, and for this to be realized, more investments need to come into the country, TWF Managing Director Zafer Sonmez told Anadolu Agency.

Sonmez said Davos is one of the most important platforms where big investors and international funds come, adding the more Turkey becomes visible at Davos, the better it draws the attention of international investors.

"We have a very full agenda until the end of the summit, with meetings with foreign investors and the wealth funds of other countries. From now on, every year, you will see the Turkish House at Davos," he added.

The Turkey Wealth fund, established in 2016, holds all or part of the shares of several Turkish companies including flag carrier Turkish Airlines, telecommunications giant Turk Telekom, state lenders Ziraat Bankasi and Halkbank, oil company Turkish Petroleum and stock market Borsa Istanbul.