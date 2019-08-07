Turkish guard Kenan Sipahi joins Real Betis

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish basketball player Kenan Sipahi joined Spain's Real Betis with a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old guard will sign for the Spanish basketball club, Real Betis said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sipahi played for Besiktas last three seasons. He had 6.4 points and 3.5 assists per match in 27 games last season.

Kaya Peker (TAU Ceramica 2006-2007), Serkan Erdogan (Caja Laboral 2005-2007), Ermal Kurtoglu (Pamesa Valencia 2008-2009), Kerem Tunceri (Real Madrid 2006-2008) and Ersan Ilyasova (Barcelona 2007-2009) were the other Turkish basketball players who had played in the top professional basketball division of the Spanish basketball league in the past.

Sipahi will be the only current Turkish basketball player who will play in the top Spanish basketball league in upcoming season.