Turkish furniture showroom to open mall in US

  • October 28 2019 09:49:03

Turkish furniture showroom to open mall in US

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish furniture showroom to open mall in US

A Turkish showroom furniture retailer will open a branch in the U.S. to sell their wares and hopefully contribute to the countries’ bilateral trade target.

As the country's oldest furniture showroom dealer, MODOKO wants to bring its competitive capacity, experience, and corporate structure to the U.S., Koray Çalışkan, the firm’s chairman, told Anadolu Agency.

The showroom will be launched with the support of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM).

Following the launch, MODOKO aims to reach $1 billion in furniture sales its first year and contribute to the countries' $100 billion bilateral trade target.

Visiting Turkey this September, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced an annual bilateral trade target of $100 billion.

Store to span 50,000 square meters

Expos are not enough for Turkey's furniture export target of $10 billion for 2023, Çalışkan said, and added: "Turkish firms should establish themselves abroad for permanent growth and sustainable acceleration."

MODOKO requested a 50,000-square-meter (538,000-square-feet) showroom from the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, which will meet 75 percent of all expenses, he said.

"We spotted a few places in the US to put our showroom, we will evaluate our firms which will take part in the project, and studies will be finalized next week."

The showroom will also include all the departments a business needs -- management, sales, service, logistics, advertising, and legal, he underlined.

Companies featured in the showroom will not share expenses, but MODOKO will make consignment sales on behalf of Turkish companies, Çalışkan said.

$1B sales target

"The Turkish furniture sector does its production with 80% local sources,” said Çalışkan.

“This provides a price advantage, and we should use this in foreign countries."

Turkey's export price per kilogram to Iraq, the country's main destination for furniture exports, is around $1, while it is $2 for Germany, and $3 for Saudi Arabia.

"This price is $4 for the U.S.,” he explained.

“We can top $1 billion furniture sales in one year if the showroom is established as we planned," he said.

The store will also contribute to Turkey's brand value and promote side sectors, Çalışkan added.

Turkey hopes to boost its furniture exports from $3.2 billion to $3.7 billion as of the end of this year.

import,

MOST POPULAR

  1. US acted in accordance to alliance in Idlib op: Defense Ministry

    US acted in accordance to alliance in Idlib op: Defense Ministry

  2. Atatürk 'used gastro diplomacy despite limited means in Ankara'

    Atatürk 'used gastro diplomacy despite limited means in Ankara'

  3. ISIL leader Baghdadi killed in operation in Syria, US says

    ISIL leader Baghdadi killed in operation in Syria, US says

  4. NATO praises Turkey’s key role in Afghanistan mission

    NATO praises Turkey’s key role in Afghanistan mission

  5. Turkey told NATO allies it’s ready to cooperate for safe zone in North Syria

    Turkey told NATO allies it’s ready to cooperate for safe zone in North Syria
Recommended
First hackathon for capital markets held

First hackathon for capital markets held
Turkey ‘vibrant environment’ for UK investors: Consul

Turkey ‘vibrant environment’ for UK investors: Consul
Turkeys exports to Balkans nearly hit $10B

Turkey's exports to Balkans nearly hit $10B
Istanbul to host technology expo next week

Istanbul to host technology expo next week
Turkish businesses want a CEO roundtable at the White House

Turkish businesses want a CEO roundtable at the White House
Central Bank reserves total $101.1B in September

Central Bank reserves total $101.1B in September
WORLD Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks womens free-diving world record

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks women's free-diving world record

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks 90-meter women's cave diving (without fins) world record at the Gilindire Cave in Aydıncık, a town in southern Turkey's

ECONOMY Turkish furniture showroom to open mall in US

Turkish furniture showroom to open mall in US

A Turkish showroom furniture retailer opens a branch in the U.S. to sell their wares and hopefully contribute to the countries’ bilateral trade target.

SPORTS Beşiktaş beat Galatasaray 1-0 in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş beat Galatasaray 1-0 in Istanbul derby

Black Eagles' young forward Umut Nayir ends Lions' 7-game streak in Turkish Super League