Turkish fruit juice exporters set target at $300 million

İZMİR

Turkey fruit juice exporters have set a target of total exports of $300 million for the next year.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Hayrettin Uçak, chairman of the Aegean Union of Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, said that fruit juice is an example of exports with high added value.

According to data from the Aegean Union of Exporters (EİB), Turkey had a total sales abroad of $220 million of fruit juice in the January-October period of this year, with sales to 150 countries around the world.

The exports numbers were flat compared with last year, except for an increase in the U.S. market.

The sales of Turkish fruit juice to the United States increased by 50 percent from $50 million to $75 million. The Netherlands follows the U.S. with $28 million, ahead of Italy, which imported a total of $13 million of fruit juice from Turkey.

Uçak noted that exporting Turkish goods after processing them instead of selling raw is among the country’s exports targets, and Turkey has a significant place among global fruit juice producers.

The top export products are apple juice concentrate, grape juice and concentrate and pineapple juice and concentrate, Uçak said, adding that tomato juice exports have been on the rise in recent years.

Negotiations for fruit juice exports to the Balkan countries are in progress, he said, noting that Northern Macedonia is particularly a target market for Turkish exporters.

Uçak highlighted the importance of offerings on airlines in efforts to promote Turkish products.

“For example, Turkish Airlines flies millions of passengers every year, and on flights, it serves fruit juice produced in Turkey,” he said. “That makes the passengers accustomed to the brand and the taste, which is a great promotion both for us and the Turkish economy,” he said.