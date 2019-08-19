Turkish forces hit YPG targets in N Syria

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Armed Forces destroyed PKK terror targets in northwestern Syria, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Aug. 19.

The offensive came in response to the attacks and harassment fire of the PKK/YPG on Turkish army elements on the area of the Operation Euphrates Shield, the ministry said on Twitter.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria- Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch - to purge the region of terrorist groups ISIL and the YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization PKK.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.