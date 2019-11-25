Turkish football fans rain toys to children

  November 25 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish football fans in the Black Sea region showered a section full of children with stuffed toys in a lower division match on Nov. 24.

Yilport Samsunspor fans in the Samsun 19 Mayis Stadium rained teddy bears and stuffed toys over orphans as gifts in the 55th minute of the match against Şanlıurfaspor.

The Black Sea club Samsunspor invited 100 children to the match as part of a social responsibility project. Many students from Ondokuz Mayıs University in Samsun previously had their toys to surprise orphans.

Children in the stadium seemed to be happy when they had their toys.

Yilport Samsunspor on their Twitter account thanked their fans for this act of kindness.

The home team of the match Samsunspor earned a 5-0 victory over Sanliurfaspor. 

Similar gestures made in the Netherlands

In September (2019), Dutch football fans of ADO Den Haag rained stuffed toys for the sick children in Sophia Kinderziekenhuis in Rotterdam.

ADO Den Haag fans threw cuddly toys in a Dutch top-tier Eredivisie match against Feyenoord in Rotterdam's De Kuip stadium.

In 2018, another Dutch club Excelsior showered toys over sick children in the Feyenoord stand during a league match.

Feyenoord invited the children to their home match at De Kuip but visitors have performed this gesture to please them.

