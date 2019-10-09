Turkish FM visits Algeria for talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Algeria on Oct. 7 for meetings on bilateral relations and cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

Çavuşoğlu said he was pleased to be in Algeria on the invitation of his counterpart Sabri Boukadoum.

"We attach great importance to our relations with Algeria,” he said in a statement. "Algeria's stability is very important for Turkey, Algeria is very important for this region and for the Islamic community.”

Çavuşoğlu noted Algeria was being affected by the developments in Libya and as an important actor, Algeria should be present at international meetings.

He also noted there are many Turkish companies in Algeria and praised the nation for trusting in Turkish companies and for its support.

Çavuşoğlu will hold talks Wednesday with the country’s senior officials, including the president, prime minister and the president of the lower chamber of parliament.

