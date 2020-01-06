Turkish FM held talks on killing of Soleimani

  January 06 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's foreign minister on Jan. 5 spoke with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his Qatari counterpart over the phone, diplomatic sources said late on Jan. 5

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in separate phone conversations with Guterres and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, discussed the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. drone airstrike in Iraq.

Çavuşoğlu's conversation with Guterres was also about Libya, the sources added.

Turkey's top diplomat on Jan. 5 had phone conversations with U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Soleimani's death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since President Donald Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a 2015 nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who gave Soleimani the country's highest honor last year, vowed "severe retaliation" in response to his killing.

Soleimani was the long-time commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, which was designated a terror group by the U.S. The group is estimated to have 20,000 members.

