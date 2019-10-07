Turkish firm starts exporting heating fabrics

  • October 07 2019 09:24:00

Turkish firm starts exporting heating fabrics

İZMİR-Anadolu Agency
Turkish firm starts exporting heating fabrics

A Turkish entrepreneur is now exporting a heating fabric, developed from 100% local sources, for €20 ($22) a square meter, said executives of the firm on Oct. 5.

The innovative new fabric can dissipate heat with low voltage and can be used in numerous fields, such as the automotive, health, textile, and defense sectors, Ayhan Prepol, a co-founder of Iltema, which makes the fabric, told Anadolu Agency.

The firm, which works with Turkish automotive and furniture producers, made its first export to Germany, he said.

The heating fabric was used for wetsuits for the German army and won praise, he added.

Saying that Iltema sent prototypes to Ireland and the U.K., he added: "Motorbike users tested the fabric in the U.K., while an Irish company wanted the fabric for an acoustic project."

The fabric can dissipate heat at various ranges from 15 C to 300 C (59 to 572 F), he stressed.

"While our competitors can be used at a constant temperature, we can adjust the heat when we produce our fabric," he said.

Prepol also said that the company -- based in the Aegean region of Izmir -- continues its R&D activities and hopes to reach €2 million ($2.2 million) in exports in 2020.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Allies haven’t obeyed’ Trump’s call for Syria: Erdoğan

    ‘Allies haven’t obeyed’ Trump’s call for Syria: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey summons US diplomat after embassy ‘likes’ tweet about MHP leader’s health

    Turkey summons US diplomat after embassy ‘likes’ tweet about MHP leader’s health

  3. Turkey 'determined to clear Syria from terrorists'

    Turkey 'determined to clear Syria from terrorists'

  4. Sarajevo-Belgrade Highway to connect people: Minister

    Sarajevo-Belgrade Highway to connect people: Minister

  5. Is Turkey's third Syria incursion looming?

    Is Turkey's third Syria incursion looming?
Recommended
Turkeys services exports to reach $52 billion in 2019

Turkey's services exports to reach $52 billion in 2019
VW invest in Turkey to encourage other foreign firms: Chamber of Commerce

VW invest in Turkey to encourage other foreign firms: Chamber of Commerce
Sarajevo-Belgrade Highway to connect people: Minister

Sarajevo-Belgrade Highway to connect people: Minister
France, Turkey can fulfill $22B bilateral trade volume: Economy counsellor

France, Turkey can fulfill $22B bilateral trade volume: Economy counsellor
Turkey targets over 5% growth: Erdoğan

Turkey targets over 5% growth: Erdoğan
Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030
WORLD Germany wants closer cooperation with Turkey: Minister

Germany wants closer cooperation with Turkey: Minister

Germany’s interior minister on Oct. 6 called for closer cooperation with Turkey to handle the refugee and migration crisis.
ECONOMY Turkeys services exports to reach $52 billion in 2019

Turkey's services exports to reach $52 billion in 2019

Turkey's services exports to hit its historical high by reaching $52 billion at the end of 2019, the general secretary of Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said on Oct. 5.
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

Beşiktaş won against Turkish Süper Lig leader Alanyaspor 2-0 in a Week 7 match to end the six-game unbeaten run of the visiting side and grab its second win of the season in a week its city rivals faltered.