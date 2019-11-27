Turkish firm important car parts supplier for Ferrari

  • November 27 2019 09:20:46

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish firm has been producing molds for automobile giants Ferrari, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes for the past 75 years.

For 15 years, Igrek Makina, based in the northwestern province of Bursa, has been manufacturing molds for Ferrari.

The company also exports automotive, aerospace, machinery manufacturing and energy equipment parts to 12 countries.

"We have become an important mold provider for Ferrari with Fontana Group, a leading mold manufacturer." Fatih Igrek, CEO of the company, told Anadolu Agency.

"Since 2004, every Ferrari vehicle produced has been equipped with molds from our company. We aim to expand our export area and deliver our products to Europe, America, Middle East and Africa," he noted.

Stating that they are the main supplier of die castings for many famous automobile companies, he said in the last 20 years, the company invested in R&D activities and created the first series of large-scale CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machine tools.

"We are about to enter our 40th year in exports," he said, adding that the firm's goal is to expand our export area by selling CNC machines world over.

Turkey, Car,

