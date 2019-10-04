Turkish financing package supports production structure

  • October 04 2019 14:54:18

Turkish financing package supports production structure

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish financing package supports production structure

Turkey's financing package for strategic sectors continues to support the production structure of industry and agriculture fields, the country's treasury and finance minister said on Oct. 4.

With the success in the fight against inflation, demand for the package is increasing, Berat Albayrak said in a Twitter post.

The inflation rate, which saw over 25% level last year, stood at 9.26% in September this year.

Turkish Central Bank's policy rate -- ranged between 8% and 24% last year -- lowered to 16.50% in early September.

The country had announced the 30-billion-Turkish lira ($4.9-billion) package, named IVME, in May.

The package, which aims to strengthen exports and value-added production, will prioritize medium-high-technology and high-technology products and sectors.

Within the scope of IVME, allotted credit limit reached 9.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.7 billion) while loan usage amount was 3.3 billion Turkish
liras ($579 million), as of end of September, according to the ministry data, revealed by Albayrak.

Meanwhile, financing costs dropped significantly due to inflation based interest rates, he underlined.

Economy, financial package,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Evacuation of university buildings start after earthquake

    Evacuation of university buildings start after earthquake

  2. First serious crisis for Greek government involves Turkey

    First serious crisis for Greek government involves Turkey

  3. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria safe zone

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria safe zone

  4. Turkish drillship Yavuz on second duty in Mediterranean

    Turkish drillship Yavuz on second duty in Mediterranean

  5. 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean

    5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean
Recommended
Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030
Over 39,000 new vehicles registered in August

Over 39,000 new vehicles registered in August
Consumer loans rise to $74 billion

Consumer loans rise to $74 billion
Turkey achieves major gains in economy: Minister

Turkey achieves major gains in economy: Minister
Turkish inflation drops to single digits after 26 months

Turkish inflation drops to single digits after 26 months
UK-based Turkish tour operators seek Ankaras support

UK-based Turkish tour operators seek Ankara's support
WORLD Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

Five crew members were killed and three injured on Oct. 4 when a Ukrainian Antonov-12 cargo airplane made an emergency landing near the western airport of Lviv after apparently running out of fuel and disappearing from radar, Ukrainian authorities said.
ECONOMY Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

Airbus is expected to invest around $2.5 billion in Turkey in 2020 and that figure will jump over $5 billion by 2030, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan has said.
SPORTS Late goal upsets Beşiktaş in Europa League

Late goal upsets Beşiktaş in Europa League

Turkish football team Beşiktaş lost 1-0 to England's Wolverhampton Wanderers in a UEFA Europa League match on Oct. 3.