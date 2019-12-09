Turkish Film Week to kick off in Bosnia

  • December 09 2019 16:59:27

BELGRADE-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Film Week will kick off in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 11.

Seven Turkish films will be screened at the festival which will run through Dec. 15 across 23 cities covering nearly all of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The ninth edition of the festival is organized by Turkey's Yunus Emre Institute.

The Farewell Letter to Ankara (Ankara Yazi Veda Mektubu) directed by filmmaker Kemal Uzun will be screened. The movie's leading actor Gürkan Uygun will meet his Bosnian fans.

Juggler, My Grandfather's People, Telling Tales, Ayla, Rafadan Tayfa Dehliz Adventure and Kids on the Block will also be screened.

 

