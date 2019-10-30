Turkish film director to receive Italian Order of Merit

  • October 30 2019 10:40:40

Turkish film director to receive Italian Order of Merit

ROME-Anadolu Agency
Turkish film director to receive Italian Order of Merit

An acclaimed Turkish film director is slated to receive the Italian Order of Merit, the country’s highest honor, sources told Anadolu Agency on Oct. 28.

Ferzan Özpetek, born in Istanbul but a longtime resident of Italy, received the Commendatore (Commander) Order of Merit on Oct. 28 under a decree signed by Italian President Sergio Mattarella this June, said the anonymous sources.

He will receive the order in an event in Rome on Nov. 4.

The acclaimed director of a dozen films, Özpetek enjoys a large audience in Italy, Turkey, and worldwide.

His films regularly win attention and awards at global film festivals.

In 2008 Özpetek received the Stella di Solidarieta (Star of Solidarity) order, awarded by then-President Giorgio Napolitano for his services to humanity and the environment.

Italy’s Order of Merit is given in five degrees for long and conspicuous service in the fields of literature, the arts, economy, public service, and social, philanthropic and humanitarian activities.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

    Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

  2. Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

    Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

  3. Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

    Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

  4. Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

    Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

  5. US Ambassador summoned over House's resolution on sanctions, events of 1915

    US Ambassador summoned over House's resolution on sanctions, events of 1915
Recommended
Forbes travel writer pens Turkey’s tourism heaven Bozcaada

Forbes travel writer pens Turkey’s tourism heaven Bozcaada
Game of Thrones prequel on way as HBO Max launch revealed

'Game of Thrones' prequel on way as HBO Max launch revealed    
Linda Hamiltons existential crisis about return to Terminator franchise

Linda Hamilton's existential crisis about return to 'Terminator' franchise
Monumental tomb inscription found in Parion

Monumental tomb inscription found in Parion
Fishing plastic ghost nets out of the Baltic

Fishing plastic 'ghost nets' out of the Baltic
The streaming wars first victim, your wallet

The streaming war's first victim, your wallet  
WORLD Turkey to open consulate in Japans Nagoya city

Turkey to open consulate in Japan's Nagoya city

Turkey will open a consulate in Japan's Nagoya city, the fourth largest city of the Asian country, under a presidential decree.
ECONOMY Smart Future World Expo kicks off in Istanbul

Smart Future World Expo kicks off in Istanbul

One of Turkey's premier technology events, the Smart Future World Expo 2019, started in Istanbul on Oct. 30.
SPORTS Basketball: Anadolu Efes beat Crvena Zvezda

Basketball: Anadolu Efes beat Crvena Zvezda

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeats Serbia's Crvena Zvezda