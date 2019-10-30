Turkish film director to receive Italian Order of Merit

ROME-Anadolu Agency

An acclaimed Turkish film director is slated to receive the Italian Order of Merit, the country’s highest honor, sources told Anadolu Agency on Oct. 28.

Ferzan Özpetek, born in Istanbul but a longtime resident of Italy, received the Commendatore (Commander) Order of Merit on Oct. 28 under a decree signed by Italian President Sergio Mattarella this June, said the anonymous sources.

He will receive the order in an event in Rome on Nov. 4.

The acclaimed director of a dozen films, Özpetek enjoys a large audience in Italy, Turkey, and worldwide.

His films regularly win attention and awards at global film festivals.

In 2008 Özpetek received the Stella di Solidarieta (Star of Solidarity) order, awarded by then-President Giorgio Napolitano for his services to humanity and the environment.

Italy’s Order of Merit is given in five degrees for long and conspicuous service in the fields of literature, the arts, economy, public service, and social, philanthropic and humanitarian activities.