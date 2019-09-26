Turkish family's house damaged in arson attack in US

NEW YORK-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish family home on Long Island, New York, was set on fire early on Sept. 25, the landlord told Anadolu Agency.

Yunus Karaoğlu said fire started in the garage next to his house around 2.30 a.m.

He said the firefighters arrived in 10 minutes but despite efforts to contain the blaze, his garage and vehicle were burnt.

There are no casualties from arson attack, he added.

Authorities said they have not found evidence of Xenophobia or Islamophobia.

Officials from the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities visited Karaoglu’s family and offered sympathies.