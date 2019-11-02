Turkish exports hit $16.34B in October

DENIZLI-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's exports amounted to $16.336 billion in October according to the general trade system, the country's trade minister said on Nov. 2.

The exports totaled $148.84 billion in 2019, rising 2.1% in the first 10-month period of 2019, Ruhsar Pekcan told reporters in the western Denizli province.

"These figures and positive performance in exports continue to give confidence to us, our economy and our exporters,” Pekcan added.

The general trade system is a wider concept, including customs warehouses, all types of free zones, free circulation area and premises for inward processing.

In the first 10 months of 2019, the imports have reached $172.71 billion, Pekcan said, adding that Turkey's import rate decreased 13.2% in the same period.

Turkey's imports increased by 10.8% in October, reaching $18.179 billion, the minister said.

"Turkey's foreign trade deficit has reduced 55.6% [in the 10-month period], totalling $23.22 billion," she said.