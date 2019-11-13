Turkish envoy at helm of 40th UNESCO General Conference

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Altay Cengizer assumed the presidency of 40th Session of the UNESCO General Conference on Nov. 12.

The UNESCO General Conference, which is held biennially, is the organization's highest decision-making body.

"Today I am bestowed upon a unique honor and privilege. This is a great privilege, and as with every privilege, it entails a great responsibility.

"The 40th General Conference will be one of the most important gatherings in the history of UNESCO," Cengizer told the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris.

Cengizer will serve for the period of 2019-2021.

"My door will be open to each and everyone of you. I will remain accessible in the rooms and approachable in the corridors," he added.

During the 39th session of the General Conference of UNESCO in 2017, Turkey was elected as an executive board member.

The UNESCO's executive board consists of 58 member countries, who are elected for a four-year mandate, during which they discuss and negotiate key decisions.