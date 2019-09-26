Turkish Embassy gives travelers tips for China visit

  • September 26 2019 11:10:51

Turkish Embassy gives travelers tips for China visit

BEIJING-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Embassy gives travelers tips for China visit

Turkey’s Embassy in Beijing has published a guide for Turkish nationals planning to visit or seeking information about China.

The 66-page guide published on the Turkish Foreign Ministry website provides practical tips to Turks including advice on transportation, currency, and health issues.

The guide also includes information about relations between the two countries.

Turkey and China share a common history stretching back thousands of years and enjoy strong ties, Abdulkadir Emin Önen, Turkey's ambassador to Beijing, said in the guide.

“I am pleased to say that the relations between our two countries have been developing in many dimensions propelled by accelerated momentum in recent years,” he wrote.

The guide’s information on China is being periodically updated, he noted.

The guide also highlights how the embassy can provide help for Turkish citizens in China who encounter difficulties.

travel,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

    Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

  2. British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

    British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

  3. Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

    Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

  4. Erdoğan urges caution over blaming Iran for Saudi attack

    Erdoğan urges caution over blaming Iran for Saudi attack

  5. Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan

    Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan
Recommended
Scientists identify ancient baby bottles - and some are cute

Scientists identify ancient baby bottles - and some are cute
Turkey remembers folk singer Neşet Ertaş

Turkey remembers folk singer Neşet Ertaş
Turkey’s child prodigy stuns with musical maturity

Turkey’s child prodigy stuns with musical maturity
Turkeys new museum with over 2,000 ancient artifacts

Turkey's new museum with over 2,000 ancient artifacts

Turkey’s opera, ballet scene reaches record number of audiences

Turkey’s opera, ballet scene reaches record number of audiences
Seljuk caravanserai strikes tourists’ interest

Seljuk caravanserai strikes tourists’ interest
WORLD Centre-right favourites in Austria poll despite ex-allies scandals

Centre-right favourites in Austria poll despite ex-allies' scandals

Austrians look set to put 33-year-old right-winger Sebastian Kurz back at the helm of government in snap elections on Sept. 29, despite a spectacular corruption scandal bringing down his previous coalition in May.    
ECONOMY Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Libyan interior minister and Turkish ambassador on Sept. 25 discussed possibility of return of Turkish companies to work in Libya again. 
SPORTS Galatasaray to face Fenerbahçe in Turkey football derby

Galatasaray to face Fenerbahçe in Turkey football derby

Reigning champions Galatasaray will host Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby on Saturday of Turkey’s top-tier football league.