Turkish Embassy gives travelers tips for China visit

BEIJING-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s Embassy in Beijing has published a guide for Turkish nationals planning to visit or seeking information about China.

The 66-page guide published on the Turkish Foreign Ministry website provides practical tips to Turks including advice on transportation, currency, and health issues.

The guide also includes information about relations between the two countries.

Turkey and China share a common history stretching back thousands of years and enjoy strong ties, Abdulkadir Emin Önen, Turkey's ambassador to Beijing, said in the guide.

“I am pleased to say that the relations between our two countries have been developing in many dimensions propelled by accelerated momentum in recent years,” he wrote.

The guide’s information on China is being periodically updated, he noted.

The guide also highlights how the embassy can provide help for Turkish citizens in China who encounter difficulties.