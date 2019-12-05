Turkish education minister unveils digital transformation program

ANKARA – Demirören News Agency

A joint program between the Turkish Education Ministry and Google is planned to cover all 1 million teachers in Turkey, the country’s education minister has said.

“The pilot scheme of the program will be kicked in five provinces at the beginning,” Ziya Selçuk said at the launch event in Ankara on Dec. 4.

“Professional development program will reach out to 200,000 class teachers in the first stage, and then to the 1 million teachers in total,” he added.

The aim of in-service trainings is to increase the competency of teachers, the minister added.

“We are making a journey together, and we are doing this journey for the children and future of this country. We need to be more competent during this journey,” said Selçuk.

The Digital Transformation for Teachers Program’s main objective was described as creating a roadmap for development of students and providing teachers a guide source.