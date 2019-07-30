Turkish director wins best feature award in Iceland

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency

Turkish filmmaker Ömür Atay’s movie, “Kardesler” (Brothers), won the best feature award in Iceland’s Close-Up Reykjavík Film Festival on July 26.

“We are returning from Iceland with an award! The owner of best feature award in Close-Up Reykjavík Film Festival is Brothers,” Atay said in his Twitter account on July 29.

Making its world premiere in Karlovy Vary’s Film Festival, the movie is a Turkish-German-Bulgarian co-production.

The movie’s first screening in Turkey will be made at the 25th International Adana Film Festival.

In “Brothers,” 17-year-old Yusuf comes home after spending four years at a detention center. His return to the family circle freshly recalls the act that his loved ones, bound by rigid tradition, forced Yusuf to commit.

The film concerns guilt and punishment and how difficult it is to choose between blood ties and tradition on the one hand and what is morally right on the other.