Turkish director wins best feature award in Iceland

  • July 30 2019 14:41:14

Turkish director wins best feature award in Iceland

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Turkish director wins best feature award in Iceland

Turkish filmmaker Ömür Atay’s movie, “Kardesler” (Brothers), won the best feature award in Iceland’s Close-Up Reykjavík Film Festival on July 26.

“We are returning from Iceland with an award! The owner of best feature award in Close-Up Reykjavík Film Festival is Brothers,” Atay said in his Twitter account on July 29.

Making its world premiere in Karlovy Vary’s Film Festival, the movie is a Turkish-German-Bulgarian co-production.

The movie’s first screening in Turkey will be made at the 25th International Adana Film Festival.

In “Brothers,” 17-year-old Yusuf comes home after spending four years at a detention center. His return to the family circle freshly recalls the act that his loved ones, bound by rigid tradition, forced Yusuf to commit.

The film concerns guilt and punishment and how difficult it is to choose between blood ties and tradition on the one hand and what is morally right on the other.

Brothers, Kardeşler, Ömür Atay

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

    Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

  2. Turkey expects US to end its support to PKK/YPG

    Turkey expects US to end its support to PKK/YPG

  3. Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premier's statements

    Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premier's statements

  4. Veterinarians urge establishment of animal shelters

    Veterinarians urge establishment of animal shelters

  5. Golden Retriever becomes focus of attention at swimming race

    Golden Retriever becomes focus of attention at swimming race
Recommended
Queen, Adam Lambert to play Central Park show for foreign aid

Queen, Adam Lambert to play Central Park show for foreign aid
Artist adorns Egyptian cave church with biblical art

Artist adorns Egyptian cave church with biblical art
Perrys Dark Horse copied Christian rap song

Perry's 'Dark Horse' copied Christian rap song
Ancient city, sparkling lake and fields of lavender

Ancient city, sparkling lake and fields of lavender
Bulgarian singer hits high with record-breaking vocals

Bulgarian singer hits high with record-breaking vocals
Budapest selfie museum a hit with Instagram generation

Budapest 'selfie museum' a hit with Instagram generation
WORLD Officials say 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated

Officials say 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated

At least 57 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organized crime groups in the Altamira prison in northern Brazil on July 29 with 16 of the victims being decapitated, according to prison officials.
ECONOMY Turkey to see lower interest rates: Finance mininister

Turkey to see lower interest rates: Finance mininister

Turkey will see a downward trend in interest rates in the coming days, the country's finance and treasury minister said on July 30.
SPORTS Australia aims to pour cold water on Englands summer

Australia aims to pour cold water on England's summer

England is still basking in the glow of an epic World Cup triumph but if anything can throw cold water over its memorable summer it would be a first home Ashes series loss to Australia for 18 years.